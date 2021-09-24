Thomasville Bancshares (OTCMKTS:THVB) Shares Down 1.1%

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THVB) were down 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.30 and last traded at $65.30. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.59.

Thomasville Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:THVB)

Thomasville Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, loans, as well as wealth management services. The company was founded on March 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.

