Insider Selling: OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director Sells 47,000 Shares of Stock

OneSoft Solutions Inc. (CVE:OSS) Director R. Dwayne Kushniruk sold 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.63, for a total transaction of C$29,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,540,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$962,625.

R. Dwayne Kushniruk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSoft Solutions alerts:

On Wednesday, September 22nd, R. Dwayne Kushniruk sold 300,000 shares of OneSoft Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.60, for a total transaction of C$180,600.00.

OSS stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. OneSoft Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.41 and a 12-month high of C$0.87. The company has a market cap of C$75.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.58.

OneSoft Solutions (CVE:OSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.05 million for the quarter.

About OneSoft Solutions

OneSoft Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software solutions to the oil and gas pipeline industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It offers Cognitive Integrity Management, a software-as-a-service application that uses the Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and services, which includes machine learning, predictive analytics, business intelligence reporting, and other data science components to assist pipeline companies to prevent pipeline failures.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for OneSoft Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSoft Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.