Deeper Network Trading Down 18.7% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $84.86 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Deeper Network has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.48 or 0.00108204 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.97 or 0.00150748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,022.18 or 0.99785039 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,785.72 or 0.06776176 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002567 BTC.

About Deeper Network

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

