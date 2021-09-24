FairGame (FAIR) Price Hits $0.0027

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 24th. During the last week, FairGame has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FairGame coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FairGame has a total market cap of $2.58 million and $510,248.00 worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005534 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00054866 BTC.

About FairGame

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

FairGame Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

