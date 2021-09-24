BitCore Market Capitalization Achieves $3.82 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 24th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.82 million and $372,142.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,110.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.10 or 0.06813584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.15 or 0.00350648 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.98 or 0.01199159 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00110140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $221.48 or 0.00538734 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.77 or 0.00551618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.42 or 0.00319681 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.