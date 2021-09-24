BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,435 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $8,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 19,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 697,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $501.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

