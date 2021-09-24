U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

USPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $727,494.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USPH opened at $113.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.42. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.