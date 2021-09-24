Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 13.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 386,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,993 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $5,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 74,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 32,186 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.2% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 2,133,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,314,000 after purchasing an additional 442,899 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.8% in the first quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

VLY opened at $12.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.48.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

