Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cantaloupe’s earnings. Cantaloupe reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cantaloupe will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cantaloupe.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $49.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.78 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CTLP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The company has a market cap of $773.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.57 and a beta of 2.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $832,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,634,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,159,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth about $288,000. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled solutions and value-added services that facilitate electronic payment transactions. It offers Internet of Things (“IoT“) and machine-to-machine (“M2M“) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.