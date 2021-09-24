M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Shares Sold by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,169 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of M.D.C. worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 140.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the second quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in M.D.C. by 92.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in M.D.C. by 1,955.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In related news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681 over the last 90 days. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $49.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.02 and a 12 month high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 10.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

