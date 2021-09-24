Strategic Blueprint LLC Reduces Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,895 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,032.4% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451,869 shares in the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 72.7% during the second quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 1,392,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,301,000 after acquiring an additional 585,917 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after acquiring an additional 464,607 shares in the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 13.8% during the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,291,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,581,000 after acquiring an additional 399,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,685,000 after acquiring an additional 345,397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $51.20 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.