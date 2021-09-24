Strategic Blueprint LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,024,000. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% during the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 71,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $54.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $55.98.

