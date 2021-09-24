Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 672 Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPSC) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,580 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF by 170.2% during the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,418 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. Timothy Plan US Small Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

