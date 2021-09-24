Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases 11,194 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN) by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.99% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 175.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $41.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

