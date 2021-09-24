Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSEP. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 47,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $1,336,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter valued at about $936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $31.94 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $32.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46.

