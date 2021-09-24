Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 999 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNRC stock opened at $454.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.80 and a fifty-two week high of $466.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $428.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GNRC. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.50.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

