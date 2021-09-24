Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,154,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,497,000 after purchasing an additional 398,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.46.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total value of $105,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty stock opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. Duke Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.11%.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

