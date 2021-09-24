Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.
SEAS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.
SeaWorld Entertainment Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
