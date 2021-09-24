Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,044,000 after acquiring an additional 33,359 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS opened at $57.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -100.70 and a beta of 2.41. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $58.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.25.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.22. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $257,309.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.