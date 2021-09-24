Oppenheimer Downgrades Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) to Market Perform

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $135.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.48 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.39 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $137.07.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total transaction of $4,327,233.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 756,460 shares of company stock worth $88,195,317. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,198,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 1,619.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 188,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,255,000 after buying an additional 177,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

