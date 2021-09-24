Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 0.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Parker-Hannifin worth $46,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 52.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $291.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $296.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $305.02. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $324.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.29.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

