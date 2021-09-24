NFJ Investment Group LLC Grows Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 74.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,153 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CMC Materials worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after purchasing an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after purchasing an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after purchasing an additional 215,500 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $125.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.99 and a beta of 1.09. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $309.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. CMC Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCMP. Berenberg Bank raised CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seaport Global Securities raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised CMC Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

