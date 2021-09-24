NFJ Investment Group LLC Sells 11,190 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

NFJ Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,190 shares during the quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 2.4% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 84.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $72.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.56. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 16.98%. Research analysts predict that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.83%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.