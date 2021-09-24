Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 145.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

IBKR stock opened at $62.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.47. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.43 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.66.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,968,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,846,920.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 760,342 shares of company stock worth $47,470,043 over the last ninety days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

