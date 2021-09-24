Barings LLC Grows Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Barings LLC grew its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Athene in the first quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE:ATH opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $71.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,674 shares of company stock valued at $905,932. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

