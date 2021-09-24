Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Shares Sold by Barings LLC

Barings LLC cut its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,219 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 953,532 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 14.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 5.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period. 21.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MBT opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.85. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.09.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 213.52% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

