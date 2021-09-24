First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,435,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,324 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $29,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 393.2% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $20.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $20.76.

