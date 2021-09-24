Korea Investment CORP Increases Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 487,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297,970 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $61,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinduoduo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,453,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,102,000 after buying an additional 585,975 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Pinduoduo by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,663,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,168,000 after purchasing an additional 387,647 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pinduoduo by 0.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,520,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,422,000 after purchasing an additional 8,721 shares during the period. 19.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. cut their price objective on Pinduoduo from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Pinduoduo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo stock opened at $98.28 on Friday. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.89 and a 52 week high of $212.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.17. The stock has a market cap of $121.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.00 and a beta of 1.43.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.