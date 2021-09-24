Korea Investment CORP Has $53.55 Million Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,335,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $53,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 95.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.28 and its 200 day moving average is $38.71. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 147.51%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

