Korea Investment CORP Has $42.37 Million Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $42,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CDNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,610,000 after purchasing an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,344 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDNS. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.76.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.43, for a total transaction of $6,871,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $143,590.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,682 shares of company stock worth $27,524,364 over the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $163.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.31. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $168.61.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

