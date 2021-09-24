KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 246.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.08% of KLA worth $38,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of KLA by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $306,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of KLA by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.11.

KLAC stock opened at $370.98 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $178.08 and a 12-month high of $374.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.14.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.15, for a total transaction of $44,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,757,217.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,310 shares of company stock worth $5,994,973. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KLA Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.