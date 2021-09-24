Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $51.60 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,764 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $51,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 48.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $221.10 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.95 and its 200 day moving average is $235.06.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

