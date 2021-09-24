Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 982,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 242,794 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $54,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 65,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,510,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 172,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,825,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,369,000 after acquiring an additional 15,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45,663.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 133,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after acquiring an additional 133,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $51.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $58.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

