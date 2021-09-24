Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Position Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 824,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,347 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $62,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Graco by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,554,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,076,000 after buying an additional 175,126 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,875,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,198,000 after purchasing an additional 167,096 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 1.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,329,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,833,000 after purchasing an additional 25,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graco by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,264,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,150,000 after purchasing an additional 78,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $199,941.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GGG opened at $73.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.25. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.02 and a twelve month high of $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $507.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.60.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

