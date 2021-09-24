Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for BHP Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $5.38 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.99.

BBL stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $54.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.69%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

