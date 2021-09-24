Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

DRI opened at $159.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $89.34 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.28.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 102.09%.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.38.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.