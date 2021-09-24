Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $238,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $475,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter worth $30,874,000. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock opened at $72.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.62. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.48 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price target on Confluent from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.99.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

