Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at about $23,577,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferguson by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 619,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after acquiring an additional 56,651 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $751,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ferguson by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 833,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,335,000 after purchasing an additional 87,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FERG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.00.

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $146.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.49 and a 200 day moving average of $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.33. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $148.67.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

