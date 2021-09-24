Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Level Four Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

NVMI opened at $108.64 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $48.75 and a 1-year high of $109.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.17. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

