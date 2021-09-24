Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Trading Up 17.9%

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) shares were up 17.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.98 and last traded at $10.98. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43.

About Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF)

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.