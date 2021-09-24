Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $189,000 Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 780 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares in the company, valued at $932,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

BDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.66.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

