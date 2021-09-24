Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $309,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entegris by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,989 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,884,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,440,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,294 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 630,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after acquiring an additional 337,883 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Entegris by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,843,000 after purchasing an additional 293,613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENTG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entegris stock opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.37 and a beta of 1.22. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $135.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.73.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total value of $975,216.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

