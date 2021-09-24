Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA Invests $475,000 in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA owned about 0.19% of Environmental Impact Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Environmental Impact Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

ENVI opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

