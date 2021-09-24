Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LTHM. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth $2,921,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Livent by 11.1% in the first quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 143,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,324 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Livent by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,390,000 after purchasing an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Livent by 8.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 1.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,022,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after acquiring an additional 16,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of Livent stock opened at $24.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -273.78, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $102.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

