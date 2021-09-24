Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $20.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.68.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens cut Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $20.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

