NewEdge Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,724 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,724 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 309,615 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,331 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after acquiring an additional 352,277 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG opened at $76.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.43. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.22 and a twelve month high of $87.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.01%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.