ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Holdings Increased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ownership Capital B.V. raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,524,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,701,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,314,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,252,000 after buying an additional 51,249 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,097,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $372,543,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 738,492 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $256,301,000 after buying an additional 96,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Shares of ANSS opened at $361.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 69.30, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.98, for a total transaction of $109,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.