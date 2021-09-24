Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 3,314,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,535 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 839.8% during the 1st quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,265,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,461,000 after buying an additional 1,131,285 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,804,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the 1st quarter valued at $21,631,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,936,000 after purchasing an additional 618,601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 84.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day moving average is $36.29. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 1,558.97%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -92.31%.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WMG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

