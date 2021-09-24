Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.33 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.33 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 53.43%.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.88.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $70.72 and a 52 week high of $140.17.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.9481 per share. This is an increase from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 9.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

