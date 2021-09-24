Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.350-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $103.64 million-$125.09 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.40 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $180.46 million, a P/E ratio of -44.21 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $6.89.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.00 million. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

