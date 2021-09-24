S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.00 billion. S&P Global reported sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for S&P Global.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $491.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $464.60.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $451.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a one year low of $303.50 and a one year high of $456.63. The company has a market cap of $108.85 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&P Global (SPGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.